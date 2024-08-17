Osu Stool opposes return of Achimota Forest land to Owoo Family

Regional News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Osu Stool has strongly opposed the decision to return 262 acres of the Achimota Forest to the Owoo family, alleging that the family is being used as a front for dubious land deals.



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, confirmed that the land transfer follows a 2013 decision by the Mahama administration and aims to preserve the forest's ecological integrity.



The Osu Stool claims that the land belongs to them, expressing frustration over the government's lack of transparency and exclusion of their input.



The controversy over the forest restitution has drawn significant public concern.