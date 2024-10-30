You are here: HomeNews2024 10 30Article 2000084

Other Western democracies urged to emulate US step to deny persons who undermine Ghana’s democracy visa

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation of West Africa, endorsed the U.S. visa restrictions targeting individuals undermining democracy in Ghana, urging other Western democracies to adopt similar measures, potentially including asset freezes.

This policy, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aims to restrict visas for those threatening democratic integrity in the lead-up to Ghana’s December 2024 elections.

The policy, which may extend to family members of offenders, underscores U.S. support for Ghana’s democratic aspirations, stressing the importance of a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

