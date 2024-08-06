You are here: HomeNews2024 08 06Article 1967306

Source: GNA

Oti ferry services resume, clears backlog of cargo queues

The Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) ferry on the River Oti has resumed service after repairs fixed a faulty propeller that had caused it to dock last Friday, leading to long queues of stranded vehicles.

Tragically, Kofi Twee, a diver for the company, was killed in an accident involving the propeller.

The ferry resumed operations Sunday evening, safely transporting all stranded vehicles and passengers.

The Public Relations Officer, Daniel Andy Peprah-Agyei, thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.

The incident has sparked calls from passengers for a bridge to address safety and transportation issues permanently.

