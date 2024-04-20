Otumfour STEM Festival promises practical solutions to national challenges

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The search for problem-solving talent in addressing critical societal issues in the Ashanti region has commenced with the official launch of the Otumfuo STEM festival by the Committee for Asantehene’s 25th anniversary celebration.



Collaborating with the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate, the competition will feature 50 basic and senior high schools from the region, showcasing innovative solutions to various societal challenges.



Handpicked from over 2,000 educational institutions in the Ashanti region, a minimum of fifty schools will partake in the inaugural Otumfuo STEM festival.



The academic showdown will witness participating schools presenting technology-based projects addressing challenges in sanitation, agriculture, and other sectors, aligning with the king’s endeavor to advance education in the region.