Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates the return of looted artefacts

Thursday, 8 February 2024

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed his contentment with the successful return of artefacts looted from Kumasi approximately 150 years ago.



The artefacts, taken in 1874 and housed at the Fowler Museum in California, United States, were unveiled at a durbar of chiefs at the Manhyia Palace.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, unlike his predecessors, including Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh II, successfully secured the return of seven golden artefacts, marking a significant milestone for the Asante Kingdom. The artefacts, which include Asipim chairs, Sika Amena, necklaces, armbands, and anklets made of pure gold, were presented during the durbar to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War.



Facilitated by Professor Kwasi Ampene of Tufts University, the return of these artefacts is not merely historical but also carries spiritual significance for the Asante Kingdom. Professor Ampene emphasized the spiritual relevance of the artefacts, indicating that they will be activated for use.



“When we came here, Otumfuo, His Royal Majesty and I will quote him. He said that he has been able to return our (Asante) soul to its original place,” he told Joy News in an interview.



“The items are still items that have spiritual relevance to us. They are still active; they would be activated and they would be used.”



“We have to recognise Opemsuo Osei Tutu Ababio for his efforts in this because he was the one who empowered me to facilitate. I didn’t just do it on my own but because he has initiated the whole process of trying to get it back,” Professor Ampene added.



Additional artefacts are expected to return from the British Museum in April and will be unveiled during the Akwasidae Festival celebrations on May 12, 2024.