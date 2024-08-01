You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965446

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to deliver keynote address at Citibank event in London on August 2

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Black Heritage Network Symposium, organized by Citibank UK and the Asante Professionals Club UK, on August 2, 2024, at Citigroup UK's Canary Wharf office.

The symposium, themed "Celebrating Asante Legacy, Excellence and Partnerships," marks Otumfuo’s silver jubilee and will explore the Asante Kingdom's historical legacy and its impact on modern economic development.

Distinguished guests, including former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor and Citi Group's Chief Client Officer David Livingstone, will join to honor the Asantehene's contributions to sustainable development.

