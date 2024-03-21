Otumfuo Osei Tutu II welcomes Telecel Ghana

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Telecel, an Africa-focused telecommunications company, recently paid a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to officially announce the complete rebranding of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana.



The visit also aimed to introduce the leadership of Telecel Group to the King. This rebranding initiative marks a significant step for Telecel as it strengthens its presence in Ghana, its largest acquisition to date.



The unveiling of the new brand took place on the 11th and 12th of March 2024, when Telecel Ghana introduced its new identity to employees, senior stakeholders, and customers. The company has also planned regional rebranding activations throughout March and April to engage with stakeholders across the country.



Telecel's CEO, Moh Damush, expressed the company's commitment to investing in the Ghanaian market to enhance the digital experience for customers.



He also highlighted Telecel's dedication to supporting initiatives in Asanteman, including Asantefest, the annual Otumfuo Golf tournament, and other community projects through the Telecel Foundation.



As a gesture of this commitment, Telecel Group and Telecel Ghana's Foundation will contribute GHC200,000.00 to the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



In response, Otumfuo Osei Tutu emphasized the importance of preserving jobs for Ghanaians and investing in the industry to improve services for customers.



He praised the company's legacy in Ghana, from its origins as Post and Telecommunication, through its evolution to Ghana Telecom – One Touch, and its transition to Vodafone and now Telecel.



The King expressed confidence in the local team managing the business and urged Telecel Group to invest in infrastructure and human capital to enhance competitiveness in Ghana.