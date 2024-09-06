Otumfuo awarded honorary doctorate by University of Cape Coast

General News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: 3news

The University of Cape Coast awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his efforts in promoting national unity, harmony, and development.



This honor was part of the Asantehene’s first public visit to Cape Coast since ascending the throne and coincided with the 60th anniversary of the Fetu Afahye festival.



During his visit, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II met with the Omanhene of Oguaa and received a warm welcome.



He expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of addressing educational challenges in Ghana.



The visit also marked the Asantehene's participation in the grand durbar of the 2024 Oguaa Fetu Afahye.