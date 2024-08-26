Otumfuo destools chiefs over galamsey

Regional News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

On August 26, 2024, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, made headlines by destooling the Gyaasihene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum for their involvement in illegal mining, or galamsey.



This decisive action during the Asanteman Council meeting at Manhyia Palace sends a clear message that the Asante kingdom will not tolerate activities that harm the environment and the community.



Kofi Asante has been appointed as the new Sabronum Manhene, marking a fresh chapter for the community.



The move has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the Asantehene’s courage and others worrying about the fallout for the ousted leaders.