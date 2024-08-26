You are here: HomeNews2024 08 26Article 1974020

Otumfuo destools chiefs over galamsey

On August 26, 2024, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, made headlines by destooling the Gyaasihene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum for their involvement in illegal mining, or galamsey.

This decisive action during the Asanteman Council meeting at Manhyia Palace sends a clear message that the Asante kingdom will not tolerate activities that harm the environment and the community.

Kofi Asante has been appointed as the new Sabronum Manhene, marking a fresh chapter for the community.

The move has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the Asantehene’s courage and others worrying about the fallout for the ousted leaders.

