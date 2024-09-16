You are here: HomeNews2024 09 16Article 1981991

Source: The Chronicle

Otumfuo implores women to seek prompt medical attention for breast cancer

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has urged women to seek early medical attention for breast cancer to avoid costly treatments.

His call was made during the opening of the 8th Annual International Symposium by Weill Cornell Medicine and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), focusing on improving breast cancer management in low- and middle-income countries.

Represented by Asakyihene Professor Nana Mensah Bonsu, the Asantehene emphasized the importance of early detection and urged traditional healers to refer women with breast symptoms to hospitals.

The symposium highlighted global efforts to enhance breast cancer research and care.

