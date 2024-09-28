You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1986806

Otumfuo praises Naana Opoku Agyemang; calls for free, fair, transparent polls

In a recent meeting at the Manhyia Palace, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasized the necessity of free, fair, and transparent elections ahead of Ghana’s December polls.

He highlighted that such principles are vital for peace and public trust in the electoral process.

Praising Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate, for her dedication and humility, he encouraged her to effectively communicate the party's vision.

The Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, also prayed for her success, underlining the importance of this election for women's empowerment in Ghana.

