Otumfuo’s chiefs confirmed Afia Pokua’s opinion about them with their actions – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe, has defended media personality Afia Pokua, following her reprimand by chiefs in the Ashanti Region.



He believes their harsh response validates her earlier comments about perceived superiority in the Ashanti Kingdom.



Afia Pokua, speaking on Onua TV, expressed concerns over some Ashantis feeling superior to other tribes and criticized the Asantehene for not addressing it.



Despite apologizing at the palace, the chiefs rejected her apology and used offensive language.



Cudjoe urged against politicizing the issue, stressing the need for mutual respect among ethnic groups.