Otumfuor Osei Tutu II Hostel extends registration deadline for KNUST students

The Otumfuor Osei Tutu hostel has release a communique urging their members who haven’t register yet ti stay calm as deadline has been extended.



This news comes as an exciting news for all students residing there. Following negotiations with the authorities, we can confidently confirm that the registration extension will last till 18th October.





The statement reads; “Due to the technical challenges encountered within the first week of October, the Management of the

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (SRC) Hostel has further extended the payment deadline by one week. Friday October 18, 2024



All students with approved bed spaces at the SRC Hostel is to take note and act accordingly.



This is the communique released by the authorities earlier.