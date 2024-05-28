Our MPs are our woes-Assembly members

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: GNA

Assembly members in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly have blame the lack of a presiding member on the three MPs within the Metropolis.



They claim the MPs rarely attend assembly sittings, are unaware of local issues, yet demand participation in the Presiding Member election.



Nana Kofi Abuna, Chief of Essipon, and other assembly members call for a review of the laws regarding MP participation.



December 19 election results are now contested in court, questioning the MPs' voting or counting rights, which has stalled the election process and hindered structured development in the electoral areas.