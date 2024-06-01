Politics of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia claims the current "collapsed" economy is better than what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) inherited in 2017.



Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he asserted that the NPP government managed the economy well.



At the 8th CEO Summit in Accra, he highlighted the NPP's achievements: doubling agricultural growth, creating 2.1 million public sector jobs, introducing free Senior High School education, and constructing significant social infrastructure, including roads, railways, libraries, airports, telephony sites, and sports facilities.



He contrasted this with the previous government's struggles with high unemployment and unstable power supply.