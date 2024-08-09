You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968227

rainbowradioonline.com

Our condition was far better under former President John Mahama – Coalition of Hygiene Students

The Coalition of Hygiene Students is raising concerns over the government's failure to post graduates and pay two years of overdue allowances, leaving them in financial distress.

A leader, Boateng, highlighted that graduates from 2021 to 2024 remain jobless despite completing their studies.

He criticized the current government for neglecting their plight, contrasting it with former President John Mahama's administration, which he praised for being more responsive.

With only 3,500 members, the group feels ignored, especially as the government recruits thousands of nurses, worsening their financial and emotional hardship.

