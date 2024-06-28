Our focus will be low-cost housing for Ghanaians- Mahama.

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: johnmahama.org

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flag bearer, has promised to prioritize low-cost housing for Ghanaians, especially nurses, teachers, civil servants, and doctors.



He aims to provide truly affordable social housing, unlike current "affordable" options priced in thousands of dollars.



Mahama also pledged to support the Rent Control Bill to prevent excessive rent advances.



He shared his personal experience as a tenant and rent supporter, promising hope for a brighter housing future.



This initiative is part of his legacy as President, addressing a critical need for approximately 19 million renters in Ghana.