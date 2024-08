Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

NPP Women Organizer, Kate Gyamfuah, has urged party members to conduct house-to-house campaigns nationwide.



Speaking at the Ofie Walk in Akuapem North, she emphasized the need for direct outreach to counteract NDC's claims of credit for NPP's achievements, particularly free SHS.



Gyamfuah warned that failing to deliver their message personally could allow the NDC to spread misinformation.