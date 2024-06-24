Our polling agents should have a minimum of a first degree – Mahama to party

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Mahama has urged constituencies and regions to submit lists of volunteers with a minimum of a first degree to serve as polling agents for the 2024 elections.



Master trainers are ready to train polling agents to ensure vigilance and diligence.



Mahama praised the Upper East Region's performance in the Limited Voter Registration Exercise and promised to be vigilant throughout the elections.



He outlined the NDC's campaign schedule, emphasizing opportunities in the North, agricultural development, and holding corrupt officials accountable.



Mahama framed the election as a choice between the people and the NPP, citing economic hardships and the need for accountability.