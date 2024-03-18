Our salaries must reflect the international rates charged at the port — Port workers

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Rockson Abumba, the Union Chairman of the Meridian Ports Services (MPS) workers, has called for the alignment of their salaries to reflect the international rates and levies charged for services at the port.



Mr Abumba made the call when former president John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), interacted with industry players in the maritime and port sectors in Tema as part of his Greater Accra Regional Tour.



“Our salaries are not matching international standards, but the charges at the port are international,” he emphasised.



Mr Abumba said even though the salary was not good enough and it was making workers to depend on overtime allowance to cushion them.



However, the government was taxing their overtime allowance, stressing that “this overtime has also been taxed, so there is no escape route for the port worker.”



The union chairman appealed to Mr Mahama to consider putting in place a special package for the port worker, saying at some point in time, doctors were giving special incentives when importing cars.



He added that bankers were also entitled to loans at minimal interest, indicating the need to get a similar incentive package for the port worker, whom he said sleeps in the port day and night to serve the nation.



According to him, the port could be likened to a human body, the heart of the nation, where revenue was generated and pumped to every sector of the economy, and in the nation, therefore the need to take good care of the workers at the port providing essential services to the country.



Mr Mahama, responding to the appeal, gave the assurance that if voted back into office as president, his administration would look at the issue and how best to make the port worker comfortable.