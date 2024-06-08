You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948079

Our unity and progress rooted in cordiality among ethnic groups – Opoku Prempeh to Ga Mantse

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh emphasized the importance of fostering strong relationships among Ghanaian ethnic groups for national progress during a visit to Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

He highlighted the historical bonds between Asantes and Gas, citing examples of unity.

The Minister also mentioned the upcoming visit of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the Ga Mantse, emphasizing the inclusivity and unity that underpin Ghana's development.

Ga Mantse echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to preserve peace for development.

