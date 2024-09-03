Ousted Sabronum Gyaasehene laments inability to repay funeral loans after losing his position

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024
Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Sabronum Gyaasehene, one of the chiefs recently destooled by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced distress over his removal.
He claims to owe GHC 404,000 from a loan taken for a chief's funeral, and is concerned about how he will repay it.
The chief alleges that his removal was orchestrated by Baamuhene to make way for his nephew.
The Asantehene’s decision follows a crackdown on illegal mining activities involving some chiefs.