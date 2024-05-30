Outrage as Nigeria changes national anthem

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: bbc.com

Nigerians are outraged after President Bola Tinubu reinstated the old national anthem "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," originally written in 1959, replacing the 1978 anthem "Arise O Compatriots."



Many have criticized the change amid the country's pressing issues like insecurity, inflation, and a foreign exchange crisis.



Online reactions highlighted misplaced priorities, with some accusing the government of ignoring more urgent problems.



Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili and others have voiced their refusal to sing the new-old anthem.



Despite criticism, supporters like parliamentary committee chairman Tahir Mongunu argue the change will boost patriotism and cultural heritage.