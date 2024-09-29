Outright ban on small scale mining unfair, says PMMC boss

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Nana Akwasi Awuah, managing director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), argues against banning small-scale mining in Ghana, despite concerns about water pollution.



He believes such a ban would unfairly impact legitimate miners and notes that previous bans have been ineffective.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on September 27, Awuah emphasized the need for collaborative solutions rather than outright prohibitions, highlighting ongoing efforts by a ministerial committee to address the issue constructively.