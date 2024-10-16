Over 1,000 pupils stranded as contractor locks up school in Ga South over non-payment for project

General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: GNA

Pupils of Galilea M/A Primary School in Ga South were left stranded after the contractor locked their classrooms over unpaid government debt.



Geo's Anointing Company Limited, which built the six-unit block, said it completed the project in 2019 but has not been paid since.



The contractor locked the facility to press for payment.



Local MP Sylvester Mensah and MCE Joseph Nyarni have asked the company for two weeks to resolve the issue.



The contractor warned that if the debt isn't paid within that time, the classrooms will be locked again.