You are here: HomeNews2024 10 24Article 1997795

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: 3news

Over $1.6m worth of contraceptives donated by WAHO and UNFPA stuck at Tema Part since February 2024

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A coalition of 55 civil society groups is urging the government to clear the good A coalition of 55 civil society groups is urging the government to clear the good

Over $1.6 million worth of family planning supplies donated by WAHO and UNFPA have been stuck at Tema port since February due to unpaid fees, causing a critical shortage in health facilities across Ghana.

A coalition of 55 civil society groups is urging the government to clear the goods, warning that the delay increases the risk of unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and maternal deaths.

They stress that immediate action is needed to prevent further gaps in reproductive health services and protect the country’s health outcomes and global commitments.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment