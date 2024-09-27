Over 100,000 children to receive malaria vaccines

Health News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Over 100,000 children in Ghana are set to receive life-saving malaria vaccines as the Ghana Health Service (GHS) expands its rollout to 43 additional districts in the Northern, Upper West, Savannah, and Western North Regions.



The RTS, S/AS01 vaccines will be administered in four doses to children under five, aiming to protect them from severe malaria and related complications.



Since the vaccine's introduction in 2019, nearly one million children have been vaccinated.



Ghana plans to provide access to the malaria vaccine in all 261 districts by 2029 as part of its goal to reduce malaria mortality by 90% by 2028.