Over 13 million seedlings distributed nationwide as part of Green Ghana Day – Forestry Commission

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission have announced that 13,875,286 seedlings were distributed nationwide on Green Ghana Day 2024, exceeding targets in 13 regions.



The Ashanti Region distributed the most seedlings, 4,170,552, surpassing its target by 199%.



Private companies and churches which included the Church of Pentecost and Catholic Church also contributed significantly to the project's success.



Additional seedlings are available at Forestry Commission offices for interested individuals to plant, promoting environmental conservation.