Over 230 million females have undergone female genital mutilation – UNICEF

A recent United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) report revealed that more than 230 million females have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), predominantly concentrated in Africa.



Over the past eight years, around 30 million individuals experienced this harmful practice, characterized by the partial or complete removal of external genitalia.



Despite a decrease in the percentage of affected women and girls, UNICEF cautioned that efforts to eradicate FGM are progressing inadequately compared to population growth rates.



UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated, “The practice of female genital mutilation is declining, but not fast enough.”



FGM, erroneously believed to control female sexuality, poses significant health risks such as excessive bleeding and fatalities, impacting girls from infancy to adolescence.



Long-term consequences include urinary tract infections, menstrual complications, discomfort, reduced sexual satisfaction, childbirth difficulties, and psychological effects like depression and PTSD.



Africa leads in FGM prevalence, with approximately 144 million affected females, followed by Asia and the Middle East with 80 million and 6 million cases, respectively.



Somalia records the highest prevalence, affecting 99% of females aged 15 to 49. Conversely, Burkina Faso has made notable progress, reducing circumcised women from 80% to 30% over three decades.



Furthermore, the report highlights that 4 out of 10 survivors reside in conflict-affected regions with high population growth rates, hindering intervention efforts. Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Sudan have the highest numbers of FGM survivors in conflict-affected nations.



While recognizing advancements in certain countries, the report warns that the global community is falling short of the United Nations’ goal to eliminate FGM by 2030. Nimco Ali, CEO of the Five Foundation, emphasized the urgency for increased funding to end FGM, labeling UNICEF's estimates as “shocking” and “devastating.”