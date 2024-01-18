Over 50% of women in Ghana are obese and overweight – GSS Report

Health News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

File photo of an obese woman



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed that over 50.2% of women aged 20-49 years in Ghana are obese and overweight.



According to the statistics, the Greater Accra Region tops the chart whereas North East region also had the least region with obesity and overweight in the year 2022.



The Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim speaking at the Release of the 2022 Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) Report in Accra, attributed this to the regular and high consumption of unhealthy foods such as cakes, sugary foods, French fries, toffees, oil-based foods etc.



In the context of the males, the 2022 Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) Report revealed that 21% of them are obese and overweight.



Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim said this is a shared responsibility that must be critically taken into consideration.



On his part, the Director-General of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye acknowledged the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) for its comprehensive report on the health sector.



He, therefore, pledged that his outfit would work tirelessly to educate and sensitize the public to avoid these unhealthy foods.