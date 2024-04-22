Over 6,000 defectors abandon Alan’s Movement, return to NPP

Politics of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: CNR

About 6,000 young politicians across the country who had previously defected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change have announced their return to the NPP.



Led by former NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant for Adentan, Alfred Ababio Kumi, the group admitted that leaving the NPP was a mistake.



In a press conference held in Accra, Ababio Kumi publicly acknowledged their error and declared their renewed support for the NPP flagbearer.



“It has become evidently clear that we made a mistake; a mistake that we humbly admit and are ready to work to ensure that its dire effect is reversed or averted.



“Since the February 7, 2024 speech by the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, we have been asking ourselves questions that bother on the future of this country and the very Ghana that we young people want,” he stated.