Source: classfmonline.com

Over 60 hospitals started by Akufo-Addo's gov't completed - Ofosu Nkansah

President Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), announced that over 60 hospitals initiated by President Akufo-Addo’s government have been completed.

In a Facebook post on October 16, 2024, he detailed the government's progress in enhancing healthcare infrastructure, particularly in regions previously lacking quality medical services.

Nkansah highlighted that these developments are part of a larger commitment to improve healthcare in Ghana, attributing the success of these projects to President Akufo-Addo’s dedication to providing modern hospitals.

He noted that a total of over 200 hospital projects were started under the current administration.

