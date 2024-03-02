Over 70% of Ghanaians show discriminatory attitudes towards HIV-positive Individuals GSS reveals

Health News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A recent report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed concerning statistics regarding discrimination against individuals living with HIV in Ghana.



According to the report, over 70% of both males and females aged 15 to 49 exhibit discriminatory attitudes towards those with HIV, as revealed on International Zero Discrimination Day, celebrated on March 1, 2024, under the theme “Save lives: Decriminalise”.



The report highlighted various discriminatory attitudes prevalent in society, such as the belief that HIV-positive individuals should not attend school with HIV-negative peers or avoiding purchasing goods from shopkeepers living with HIV.



Further analysis from the report revealed that rural areas show a higher percentage of discriminatory attitudes compared to urban areas, with the Ahafo region recording the highest percentage of discrimination against HIV-positive individuals at 87%, followed closely by the Savannah and Oti regions.



Additionally, the report emphasized the correlation between education levels and discriminatory attitudes, noting that individuals with higher education levels are less likely to exhibit such attitudes compared to those with little to no education.