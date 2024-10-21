You are here: HomeNews2024 10 21Article 1996667

Health News of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: 3news

Overall progress of Agenda 111 project stands at 69% – Akufo-Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akufo-Addo called healthcare infrastructure one of his administration's greatest legacies Akufo-Addo called healthcare infrastructure one of his administration's greatest legacies

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced significant progress in the Agenda 111 project, with eight district hospitals nearing completion and the overall project standing at 69% as of September 2024.

He expressed optimism that several hospitals, currently over 90% complete, will be finished by year-end.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Urology and Nephrology Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on October 18, 2024, Akufo-Addo called healthcare infrastructure one of his administration's greatest legacies.

He also urged the Ministry of Health to finalize an incentive package to improve the distribution of healthcare workers in underserved areas.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment