Overcrowded conditions compromise healthcare quality at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Health News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, is facing a critical challenge due to inadequate space, compromising the quality of healthcare provided, JoyNews reports.



According to KATH, data from the National Ambulance Service reveals that it receives a higher number of emergency cases than any other hospital in the country.



Reports by JoyNews indicate that wards at the accident and emergency center, originally designed for an average of 12 patients, now accommodate over 40 patients, with some receiving treatment on the floor.



Kwame Frimpong, the Head of Public Relations at the facility, emphasized the impact of limited space on patient care, stating, "There are spaces that were designed for 12. If you go to Komfo Anokye right now, Orange, 12, the minimum we count in a day is 40."



He highlighted the compromise in space leading to potential compromises in the quality of care.



Frimpong stressed that without improved resources, ensuring quality healthcare becomes challenging.



He pointed out that the National Ambulance Service data indicates that the hospital receives more patients than any other hospital in Ghana, emphasizing the urgent need for addressing the space constraints to maintain healthcare standards.