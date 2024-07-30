Overlord of Mo Traditional Area sets records straight on land boundaries

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nana Kwaku Dankwa III, the Overlord of the Mo Traditional Area, has refuted claims by the Omanhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Area regarding ownership of the Kintampo Yam Market and waterfalls.



He asserts that the land for the Kintampo Market was granted by Nana Kwaku Dimpo II of the Mo Traditional Area and that the Nkoranza chief did not attend the commencement ceremony.



Additionally, Nana Dankwa III states that the Kintampo Waterfalls are located on Mo lands, as confirmed by historical reports.



He criticized the Nkoranza chief for misrepresenting historical and territorial facts and challenged his claims about local leadership and land rights.