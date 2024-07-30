You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964870

Overlord of Mo Traditional Area sets records straight on land boundaries

Nana Kwaku Dankwa III Nana Kwaku Dankwa III

Nana Kwaku Dankwa III, the Overlord of the Mo Traditional Area, has refuted claims by the Omanhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Area regarding ownership of the Kintampo Yam Market and waterfalls.

He asserts that the land for the Kintampo Market was granted by Nana Kwaku Dimpo II of the Mo Traditional Area and that the Nkoranza chief did not attend the commencement ceremony.

Additionally, Nana Dankwa III states that the Kintampo Waterfalls are located on Mo lands, as confirmed by historical reports.

He criticized the Nkoranza chief for misrepresenting historical and territorial facts and challenged his claims about local leadership and land rights.

