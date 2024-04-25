Owner of demolished duplexes calls for investigation

Regional News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

George Oti Bonsu, the owner of the 10 duplexes recently demolished at Adjiriganor in Accra, has called on state agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the demolition to ensure justice.



He also urged the government to hold accountable all those involved in the demolition of the building, valued at GH¢ 60 million.



According to Graphic Online, Mr. Bonsu, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), made these statements at a press conference held at the demolition site, describing the demolition as an abuse of power.



According to Mr. Bonsu, the demolition was carried out with excessive force, including the presence of police and military personnel who forcibly entered the property, confiscated phones, assaulted individuals, and prevented residents from calling the police.



He raised concerns about the involvement of individuals in police and military uniforms, suggesting the presence of rogue elements operating outside official channels.



Mr. Bonsu claimed that the court did not authorize the demolition, as there were pending motions in court of which Hajia Aisha Ahmed’s team was informed.



Mr. Bonsu explained that he acquired the land in question in 1992 from the Anorkwei and Tuaka families of Teshie. Despite a Supreme Court judgment in favor of the Akwraboye Doku family, Mr. Bonsu asserted that he had duly atoned tenancy to them.



However, litigation ensued when Winchester Empire contested ownership in the High Court at Tema, concurrent with litigation at the Accra High Court. Amidst these legal proceedings, Hajia Aisha Ahmed filed a case at the Adentan Circuit Court seeking an injunction against Mr. Bonsu's construction, but the High Court in Tema ruled in Mr. Bonsu's favor.



Mr. Bonsu recounted the demolition incident, where Hajia Aisha Ahmed allegedly brought in military personnel to demolish the structures using bulldozers. He speculated whether this action was in retaliation for his support of Mr. Ken Agyapong, another prominent figure in the NPP.



Representatives of the Anorkwei and Tuaka families, present at the press conference, confirmed selling the land to Mr. Bonsu and denied selling it to Hajia Ahmed or signing any document presented by her.



They also noted that a court injunction prevented the sale of the land due to family head issues at the time of Hajia's purported purchase.