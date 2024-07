Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 July 2024

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has asked owners of cars parked on their premises to come forward with proof of ownership to claim the vehicles.



A statement issued by the Organized Crime Office said the vehicles numbering up to eight will be disposed of after 21 days.



These vehicles were seized following EOCO operations over the years.