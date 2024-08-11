Owusu-Bempah must apologise to Mahama-NDC

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding a public apology from Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following the exoneration of former President John Dramani Mahama by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in the Airbus bribery scandal.



Dr. Mary Awusi, NDC Deputy Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Relations, called for an apology during a radio interview, arguing that Owusu-Bempah’s petition to the OSP caused undue stress to Mahama.



The NDC believes an apology would demonstrate Owusu-Bempah's integrity and accountability.