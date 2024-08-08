Owusu-Bempah officially petitions IGP to take actions against publishers of Agyapadie document

Politics of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, NPP Deputy Communications Director, has petitioned the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to investigate the "Agyapadie" fake news publication.



He alleges that key NDC figures, including Dr. Omane Boamah and Okudzeto Ablakwa, were involved in creating and circulating the document.



Owusu-Bempah cited the 1960 Criminal Offenses Act and the 2008 Electronic Communications Act, emphasizing the need to hold those responsible accountable under the law.



He criticized the continuous spread of falsehoods by political opponents and called for strict measures against such actions to ensure public accountability.