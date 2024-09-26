Owusu Bempah says NDC will win 2024 Elections – Sammy Gyamfi claims

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah predicts victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Sammy Gyamfi stated that the



Read full articleProphet’s recent sermons hint at an easy win for the NDC and its flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Gyamfi, Prophet Owusu Bempah conveyed his message in parables, indicating that the NDC is destined to secure a decisive victory on December 7, 2024.



“He said the NDC is going to win the election. The parallel he narrated is about NDC’s victory,” Sammy Gyamfi disclosed during the interview.



Gyamfi emphasized that Prophet Owusu Bempah’s words should not be taken lightly, as they reflect a divine endorsement of the NDC’s return to power.



"Don’t pretend you didn’t hear the Prophet’s message last Sunday. It was clear for those who listened carefully," he added.



The National Communications Officer also expressed confidence in the party’s chances, reiterating that the NDC would work tirelessly to ensure the prophecy becomes a reality.



"We believe in the Prophet’s words, but we will not relent in our efforts to win the trust and votes of Ghanaians," he concluded.





