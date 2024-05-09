Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine withdrawn after three billion doses

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

AstraZeneca has announced the withdrawal of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, citing a commercial decision due to a shift in demand towards newer updated vaccines amid the rise of new coronavirus variants.



The pharmaceutical company expressed pride in the vaccine, which has been estimated to have saved millions of lives during the pandemic but has also been linked to rare, and sometimes fatal, blood clots, according to Graphic Online reports.



Developed by scientists at the University of Oxford in record time, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was initially hailed as "a vaccine for the world" due to its affordability and ease of storage compared to other Covid vaccines.



It played a crucial role in the UK's vaccination strategy, alongside the Pfizer vaccine, in lifting the country out of lockdown.



However, the vaccine's reputation was marred by reports of rare blood clots, leading to the UK's pivot towards alternative vaccines.



Despite this, AstraZeneca emphasized the positive impact of the vaccine, noting that over 6.5 million lives were estimated to have been saved in the first year of its use alone.



According to AstraZeneca, the decision to withdraw the vaccine is due to the development of new vaccines that more closely match the mutated forms of Covid circulating.



This has led to a surplus of available updated vaccines and a decline in demand for the original vaccine, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.



Professor Adam Finn from the University of Bristol commented on the withdrawal, stating that it reflects the vaccine's diminishing usefulness against the evolving virus.



He emphasized the need for reformulated vaccines to address the mutated forms of Covid that are now prevalent.