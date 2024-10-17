Ozone layer recovering from depletion – EPA

General News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Scientific Assessment Panel on the Montreal Protocol reports that the ozone layer is recovering and is expected to return to 1980 levels by 2066, thanks to the Montreal Protocol's implementation in 1989.



EPA Acting Director Joseph Amankwa Baffoe noted that the depletion rate has slowed over the past 35 years. He emphasized that if all parties adhere to their commitments, ozone levels will peak mid-century.



At a seminar for Ahantaman Girls Senior High School, Baffoe highlighted the importance of the ozone layer in blocking harmful UV radiation, which affects both health and ecosystems, including fish stocks and aquatic life.