PAC Chairman asked to further probe GRA boss’ Tata deal

General News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Public Interest Journalist Samuel Dowuona has raised serious concerns about GRA Commissioner Julie Essiam’s handling of a major IT contract with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).



Dowuona questions Essiam’s claims about TCS’s cost, performance, and the legality of the contract, suggesting she misled Parliament.



He argues that local tax system GITMIS, which has significantly boosted revenue, was unjustly sidelined.



Dowuona urges the Public Accounts Committee to investigate these issues to ensure transparency and protect Ghana’s interests.