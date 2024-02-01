PAC Sitting: Former headteacher faces arrest for alleged unearned salary

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended the arrest of Patrick Wisdom Krampah, a former headteacher at Ahamansu Erishad Primary School in Kadjebi, for allegedly receiving an unearned salary, according to the Auditor-General's Report.



The report disclosed that Mr. Krampah had been paid GH₵72,759.32 from February 2018 to June 2020, despite no longer being employed by the Ghana Education Service. PAC proposed that the Regional Education Director ensure Mr. Krampah returns the funds, plus interest, to the Auditor-General's Recovery Account at the Bank of Ghana.



Additionally, the committee held the District Director of Education accountable for the payment, emphasizing their role in the incident. However, during his appearance before the committee, Kadjebi District Director of Education, Seth Seyram Deh, stated that Mr. Krampah had not repaid the money with the stipulated interest.



“Nothing has been recovered yet. These issues happened before I came. When the audit report came, I wrote to Mr. Krampah asking him for a refund. He sent me some documents telling me he has not taken any unearned salary, so he was not going to pay,” explained Mr. Deh.



Despite attempts to engage Mr. Krampah, the district director expressed concerns about his unavailability and suggested that he might be avoiding making payments.



Avedzi, the committee chairman, recommended the arrest of Mr. Krampah for receiving government funds without fulfilling work obligations. He urged the police to take action as soon as Mr. Krampah returned and suggested that he should be locked up, and bailed, and the process would trigger from there.