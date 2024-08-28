PAC cautions Assemblies against paying below minimum wage

General News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), warned that any local Assembly paying casual workers below the minimum wage will face prosecution.



He criticized some Assemblies for paying as little as GH¢100 to GH¢150 per month, far below the legal minimum wage of GH¢18.15 per day, which should total at least GH¢400 monthly.



Dr. Avedzi also noted issues like unearned salaries and unaccounted revenue but acknowledged improvements in procurement processes. He suggested that security-related expenses be handled by the national budget, allowing the District Assemblies’ Common Fund to focus on development.