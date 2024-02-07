PAC directs NIA boss to repay GHC98,000

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has instructed the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, to refund an amount exceeding GHc98,000.



The penalty was imposed due to delays in transferring Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions to the Authority's account.



PAC confirmed that the penalty should be borne by Prof. Ken Attafuah and the financial controller, aligning with the Auditor General's recommendation.



The NIA used its funds to settle the penalty after failing to submit SSNIT contributions within the specified timeframe.



During Prof. Ken Attafuah's appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 7, a one-month deadline was given for the Executive Secretary to return the amount.



The committee rejected the explanation provided and reiterated the Auditor General's recommendation for the refund to be made to the recovery account within the stipulated timeframe.