PAC orders Ghana Airport Company and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to pay $10m to Ghana Meteo

The Acting Director General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA), Mr. Eric Esuman, has clarified that the agency's outstanding debt of ten million dollars stems from the failure of the Ghana Airport Company and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to fulfill their financial commitments.



Mr. Esuman made this disclosure during a session before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), addressing infractions highlighted in the Auditor-General's Report for the period ending December 31, 2022.



During the PAC public hearing, Mr. Eric Esuman informed committee members that the GMA has diligently pursued the recovery of the owed amount from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority. He emphasised that a letter was sent to the GCAA in May 2023, serving as a reminder of the outstanding debt.



Expressing frustration, Mr. Esuman appealed to the PAC to intervene and compel the GCAA to settle the outstanding amount.



He highlighted the agency's unsuccessful attempts to engage the GCAA in reconciling the debt and establishing a feasible payment plan. "All efforts to get GCAA to honor our request, even to reconcile and have a payment plan, have proved futile," he stressed.



Following the PAC public hearing, Mr. Eric Esuman spoke to the media and underscored that the ten million dollar debt was a result of the 2019 amendment to the Ghana Meteorological Agency Act.



The amendment mandates the Ghana Airport Company and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to allocate specific percentages of their receivables to the GMA for the services provided.



Mr. Esuman emphasised the need for compliance by the GCAA after the PAC has addressed the issue.



He warned that failure to settle the outstanding debt could lead to legal action as a last resort. The GMA is seeking resolution and adherence to financial obligations to ensure the smooth functioning of its services.