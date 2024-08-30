PAC orders Sefwi Wiawso Secondary Technical teachers & students to return school’s mattresses

General News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered that mattresses improperly taken by students and teachers from Sefwi Wiawso Secondary Technical School be returned.



This came during a review of the Auditor-General’s report on Ghana's pre-university educational institutions for 2023.



The PAC also found inconsistencies in birth records of two chief cooks at the school and instructed the Aowin District Assembly to repair or auction abandoned vehicles.



At Sefwi Wiawso College of Education, a store officer was found to have misappropriated GH¢104,865.22 in food items, and casual workers in Asunafo South



District were employed without pay for ten months, earning below minimum wage.