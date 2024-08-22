PAC orders arrest and prosecution of teacher over payroll fraud

General News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the prosecution of Comfort Appiah, a Sunyani teacher, over GH₵26,000 in payroll fraud.



This follows revelations that headteacher Bismark Agyekum, who fled to California, used a validation code to illegally secure and transfer the funds. PAC suspects collusion and has referred the case to the Attorney-General.



Additionally, COCOBOD's Ray Ankrah reported recovering GH₵200,000 of GH₵1.8 million in unpaid funds and noted GH₵1.6 million is locked with Zenith Bank due to debt restructuring.



The PAC’s hearings have concluded in Accra, with regional sessions next week.